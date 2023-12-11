Apple shuts down third-party apps allowed use of iMessage service on Android devices

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Apple Inc. announced the closure of third-party applications that facilitated the use of the iMessage service on Android devices for communication with iPhone users.



The iPhone maker stated in a declaration that it "took steps to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials in order to gain access to iMessage.” It continued that "these techniques posed significant risks to user security and privacy, including the potential for metadata exposure and enabling unwanted messages, spam, and phishing attacks.”



The company stated its commitment to implementing further modifications in the future to safeguard its users. This declaration comes after Beeper Mini, the most recent app enabling iMessage on Android devices, ceased functioning.



Apple’s encrypted iMessage service enables secure messaging across iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other devices produced by the company. Despite calls for nearly a decade to extend the service to Android, Apple has resisted doing so.



Many users argue that the absence of an iMessage app for Android compromises the security of messaging between the two platforms. Apple recently announced plans to support RCS (rich communication services) next year, aiming to replace the standard SMS service and enhance the messaging experience across platforms.



Eric Migicovsky, the founder of Beeper, is recognized for his creation of the Pebble smartwatch before the Apple Watch and his involvement with Y Combinator, a prominent business incubator in the tech industry.

