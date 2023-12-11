Musk reinstates account of Alex Jones on X following 5-years ban

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Elon Musk reversed his decision from a year ago and reinstated the account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.



Jones had been suspended from Twitter in 2018 for violating the company's "abusive behavior policy," with the suspension deemed permanent under the previous management. This move by Musk occurred on the anniversary week of the Sandy Hook shooting.



Jones faced the suspension and a subsequent defamation lawsuit for spreading the false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.



Despite the tragic reality of the event, in which 20 children and six educators were killed in 2012, Jones, through his show Infowars, propagated baseless assertions that the shooting was staged to advocate for stricter gun laws.



Infowars still seemed to be banned from X as of Sunday. Jones' unfounded claims led to harassment and threats against the families of the Sandy Hook victims. Some family members were physically confronted and accused of being crisis actors, causing emotional distress and forcing them to relocate multiple times.



Sandy Hook victims' relatives successfully sued Jones in Texas and Connecticut, resulting in a nearly USD1.5 billion-judgment against him. Despite seeking personal bankruptcy protection, Jones did not receive it to evade paying over USD1 billion of the judgment.

