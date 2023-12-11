Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives Of 11 Palestinians In Rafah, Nuseirat

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- In the early hours of Monday, Israeli occupation warplanes targeted residential homes in Rafah and Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic loss of eleven Palestinian lives and leaving numerous others injured.The Israeli forces have continued their aggressive campaign against the Strip for the 66th consecutive day. Violent clashes persist between the Palestinian resistance and the occupation forces in the Jabalia camp and the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City in the northern part of the coastal enclave, as well as in the city of Khan Yunis in the south.According to Palestinian sources, a residential apartment belonging to the Subh family in the Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah was struck by Israeli occupation aircraft, resulting in the deaths of many Palestinians, including several children.In Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, an Israeli bombing on a house claimed the lives of five citizens, including three children. Concurrently, several injured individuals were transported to Al-Aqsa Hospital after an occupation airstrike targeted a house in the Al-Bassa area of Deir Al-Balah.Israeli occupation artillery conducted shelling in various areas of Khan Yunis. Additionally, the occupation aircraft executed a series of intense raids targeting areas east of Gaza City, including the Maghazi camp, Shuja'iya, and Jabalia camp.The Ministry of Health in Gaza has confirmed that approximately 300 individuals have been admitted to hospitals in the Strip within the past 24 hours. The death toll has risen to approximately 18,000, with the injured numbering at 49,000.