JCC: Internet Of Things Crucial For Economic Growth In Jordan

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- Representative of the communications and information technology (ICT) sector in the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Haitham Rawajbeh, highlighted the crucial role of the Internet of Things (IoT) in bolstering economic growth prospects in the Kingdom, especially with the recent launch of the fifth generation services (5G).In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday, Rawajbeh underscored that the introduction of 5G services will significantly accelerate the development of IoT-related services and technologies, positioning Jordan as a global export hub for these innovations, benefiting both neighboring countries and the international market.Additionally, he emphasized the significance of updating and amending the regulations governing IoT, highlighting its relevance in response to the rapid advancements observed in the field of digital transformation and information technology on a global scale.Rawajbeh indicated the IoT's pivotal role in supporting decision-makers, enabling them to find solutions to challenges and drive progress in implementing the vision for economic modernization and the government's program.Acknowledging the importance of IoT for citizens, he underscored its role in enabling effective access and utilization of data. He further advocated for the establishment of academic departments in universities and the implementation of training programs to cultivate expertise in IoT-related fields.Moreover, Rawajbeh highlighted the need to streamline procedures, regulations, and registration/licensing processes to create a more efficient environment for IoT-related work and promote growth in the sector.Bassam Sarhan, Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority's Board of Commissioners, expressed that the review and amendment of IoT regulations have become crucial following the launch of 5G services. This is further driven by the strong desire among companies and institutions to invest in IoT devices and connectivity tools, which will contribute to the activation of digital transformation.