Omani Ambassador Explores Collaborative Opportunities With Applied Science University

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- Oman's ambassador to Jordan, Fahad Bin Abdul Rahman Alojaili, has been engaged in discussions aimed at fostering collaboration between the Omani Cultural Attache in the Kingdom and the Applied Science Private University.Accompanied by a delegation, Alojaili met with Haitham Abu Khadijah, President of the University's Board of Trustees, and Sameeha Al-Jurah, the University's President, to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.In a statement on Monday, Abu Khadijah commended the embassy's notable dedication to the Omani community at large and, in particular, to the welfare of Omani students.The ambassador, in turn, expressed appreciation for the university's focused attention on Omani students, its commitment to standing at the forefront of local and regional educational institutions, and its continuous efforts to elevate academic standards in scientific domains.During the meeting, Al-Jurah provided insights into the university's establishment, its evolution, diverse faculties, and specialized academic programs. Emphasizing the institution's prominent regional standing, she highlighted the recent establishment of a distinguished dental college, positioning it as a leading medical educational hub in the region. Furthermore, she underscored the university's exceptional support services tailored for Arab students, particularly those from Oman.Highlighting the university's pursuit of excellence across disciplines, Al-Jurah emphasized its dedication to fostering leadership and innovation in education quality, authentic scientific research, and community engagement.Moreover, she noted the institution's international accreditations across diverse fields, holding prestigious global rankings, and its commitment to producing skilled graduates, aligning with the evolving demands of the job market.