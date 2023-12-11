Civil Defense Saves Maintenance Worker Stuck In Zarqa Feed Silo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- The prompt and precise actions of Civil Defense cadres in Zarqa Governorate resulted in the successful rescue of a maintenance worker who became trapped inside a feed silo.Despite the daunting challenges posed by the towering height of the twenty-meter silo and the presence of approximately two thousand tons of fodder, the rescue operations were meticulously executed to ensure the individual's safety and prevent any further risks.According to the media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD), specialized Civil Defense teams swiftly responded to a report of a person falling into a fodder silo located in the Dhlail area while engaged in maintenance duties.The media spokesperson emphasized the exceptional efforts made by the specialized teams, underscoring their vital role in preserving the worker's life given the significant height and substantial feed content of the silo.Additionally, the spokesperson indicated that the rescue operations persisted for several consecutive hours, utilizing specialized equipment tailored to such incidents, ultimately resulting in the successful liberation and preservation of the individual's life.The ambulance crews promptly administered essential first aid to the injured person and subsequently transferred him to Zarqa Governmental Hospital, where his health condition was described as moderate.