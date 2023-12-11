Philippines Summons Chinese Amb. Over Tension In South China Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 (KUNA) - The Philippines Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Manila on Monday after the collision that took place two days ago between the two countries' ships in the disputed shoal in the South China Sea.

Philippines Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Teresita Daza said in a press conference on Monday that diplomatic protests had been made and Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian had also been summoned. She added that the move to declare the Chinese Ambassador "persona non grata" is also "a matter that should be seriously studied."

For his part, Assistant Director General of the Philippines National Security Council, Jonathan Malaya, told reporters that the incident of Chinese ships colliding with Filipino boats and using water cannons on them was a "dangerous escalation."

The Philippines Coast Guards posted videos that show Chinese ships firing water cannons on Filipino boats during two separate resupply missions to the Scarborough Shoal and Second Thomas Shoal areas last Saturday and Sunday.

There was also a collision between Filipino and Chinese ships at Second Thomas Shoal with the two countries exchanging blame for the incident. (end)

aab









