2.1L Smbs And 400 Enterprise Hired Online Using Apna In 2023 Projected To Triple By FY25

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 11th December 2023: Aiming to empower and create a level playing field for all job seekers across industries, Apna – India\'s largest jobs and professional networking platform has recorded a remarkable success in enabling SMBs and Enterprises in 2023. The year, Apna facilitated 56 million job applications across blue, grey, and white collar sectors for 2.1 lakh SMBs and 400 enterprises. This surge has driven remarkable growth, with the total user base on the platform reaching 51 million, and aims to enable 3x more businesses by FY25.



The company also recorded a 42% jump in its total recruiter base in 2023. As a trusted partner for SMBs and enterprises in India, apna helps them find skilled employees. Over the last year, Apna has been helping India\'s leading Enterprises like Swiggy, Axis Bank, Paytm, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Blinkit, Reliance Jio, Zepto, Aditya Birla Capital, Apollo Pharmacy and many more to solve their hiring needs. The platform\'s user-friendly interface and extensive user base simplify the hiring process, offering employers access to a diverse talent of skilled professionals. As a result, businesses have witnessed streamlined recruitment processes, faster candidate placements, and increased workforce satisfaction.



Apna\'s users can now apply via Web, Mobile, Whatsapp and Email. Delving into the 56 million job applications, 18% stemmed from jobs across blue-collar job roles, covering roles such as Delivery, Driver, Warehouse and Logistics Staff, Restaurant Staff, and Technician. 66% of the applications came from the grey collar job roles mainly for Field Sales, Telesales, Telecaller/BPO, Back Office, and Data Entry. Over 16% jobs applications came in White Collar roles such as Accountant, Enterprise Sales and management, Digital Marketing, HR Professionals, Teacher, Doctor, IT Support and Software.



As a professional network for users, Apna\'s network graph crossed 1.2 billion user connections. Reflecting on these new milestones, Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO, Apna, said, \"We are glad to see Apna becoming the platform of choice for recruiters across the country. Our mission at Apna has always been to create a one-stop platform that enables job seekers to build successful careers and professional networks.\"



33% of the 56 million applications were sent by females, demonstrating a significant increase in female participation in the job market. In 2023, Apna also saw 25% growth in median salary of female users, surpassing the 17% increase observed among male users. Interestingly, Apna saw 25% growth in median salary for jobs posted in T3 cities, while T1 cities saw 14% growth in median salary - indicating a growing demand for talent and rising salaries in T3 cities.



Talking about the breadth of applications He further added, \"This reinforces our unwavering commitment to providing equal opportunities across the entire professional spectrum, spanning from blue-collar to white-collar professionals. The lines between blue, grey and white collar need to be even more blurred and Apna wants to play a significant role in making this happen. Today Apna has evolved beyond being just a platform. It\'s a movement.\"



In the past year, Apna has collaborated with esteemed partners such as Vi, Generation India Foundation, DGR Ministry of Defence team, NSDC, and Swiggy. These strategic alliances underscores Apna\'s commitment to fostering diverse and impactful initiatives that not only contribute to the local job market but also actively contribute to the advancement of skill development on a broader scale platform is accessible across 600+ Indian cities.





About apna



Founded in 2019, apna is India\'s largest jobs and professional networking platform dedicated to helping India\'s rising workforce unlock unique professional networking and skilling opportunities. apna is on a mission to enable livelihoods for billions in India. With more than 51 million users in 600+ plus cities and counting and more than 500,000 recruiters across SMB and Enterprises that trust the platform, India has a new destination to discover relevant opportunities.

