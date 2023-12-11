               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For December 11


12/11/2023 2:29:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 11, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies grew in price and 10 declined in price compared to December 10.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,223 rials

Currency

Rial on December 10

Rial on December 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,702

52,705

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,731

47,722

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,012

4,014

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,851

3,849

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,065

6,065

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,789

135,792

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,796

14,776

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,969

28,979

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,379

5,379

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,915

30,910

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,711

25,719

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,217

2,218

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,455

1,450

1 Russian ruble

RUB

458

456

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,668

27,631

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,294

31,300

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,229

38,213

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,286

1,286

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,450

31,466

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,691

8,691

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,871

5,864

100 Thai baths

THB

118,369

118,189

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,006

9,005

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,886

32,109

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,223

45,220

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,166

9,166

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,734

15,734

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,710

2,707

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

607

607

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,735

75,735

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 458,857 rials and the price of $1 is 426,153 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 417,143 rials, and the price of $1 is 387,412 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 539,000–542,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107569022

