World Bank Ready To Assist Azerbaijan In Decarbonization Process - Rolande Pryce (Exclusive Interview) (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The World Bank
thinks that there are new opportunities for Azerbaijan to activate
the decarbonization process, Rolande Pryce, WB Regional Director
for the South Caucasus, told Trend in an exclusive interview.
New decarbonization opportunities for
Azerbaijan
"Decarbonization is in Azerbaijan's best interest. We see an
opportunity for this here, and this has already been set out in the
country's strategy. We are very specific in our new report on
Azerbaijan about the areas of opportunity and, in this instance, we
speak about clean energy, energy efficiency, as well as agriculture
and water resources, as areas where the country could take action
now to have the greatest impact," she said.
According to the regional director, this flagship report, called
Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) will be of high
importance.
"This Country Climate and Development Report is a new core
diagnostic of the WB. We have spent a lot of time doing analytical
work to inform our engagement with our clients and also to advise
them on their policies and strategies. What we hope to get from
this report is a sense of priorities and impactful actions that the
country can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to boost
climate resilience while delivering on competitiveness and growth
and inclusion in accordance with the country's development
objectives," Pryce explained.
She noted that the WB always takes into account Azerbaijan's
2030 medium-term national priorities as a foundation, as well as
the socio-economic development strategy that goes to 2026, to
develop its recommendations.
"To expedite the process of decarbonization, Azerbaijan must
achieve several key objectives. Our main advice is that Azerbaijan
needs to get the prices right. Currently, the country is inclined
towards fossil fuels because they are relatively inexpensive,
making them the go-to option. The government's strategies outline
plans to alter this mix," she said.
According to Pryce, the WB's primary recommendation for
Azerbaijan is to reduce fossil fuel subsidies, and the second is to
potentially incentivize private capital flows towards renewable
energy investments, as well as investments in energy
efficiency.
"This will alter the rules of the game and the emphasis. It's
important to mention that the government has already developed the
strategy, so the question now is the pace at which the country will
implement it. The WB believes the government must accelerate these
reforms," she explained.
Azerbaijan's significant volume of wind and solar
energy resources
"One of the country's notable advantages is its strategic
geographic location. The country's current strategies outline how
they plan to implement renewable energy initiatives. The World Bank
operates by invitation from the government to assist in specific
types of changes. Intensive discussions are already underway
between the World Bank and the government of Azerbaijan," she
said.
According to Pryce, investments in wind and solar projects are
aligning with regional initiatives like the Black Sea Energy
Submarine Cable project, enabling Azerbaijan to potentially export
green energy.
"The government has specific plans for developing offshore wind
potential in the Caspian Sea, attracting considerable private
investments. There is an opportunity for the WB to collaborate with
the government in building the project pipeline," she added.
The regional director pointed out that creating a list of
shovel-ready projects and determining how to engage the private
sector is crucial. "Careful planning and consideration are needed
to incentivize private sector actors to invest in these areas.
These endeavors require thoughtful reflection and planning, and the
bank is prepared to support this process," she noted.
Azerbaijan's capability to produce green and blue
hydrogen at cost-effective rates
"I have already mentioned that Azerbaijan has tremendous
potential, particularly in terms of abundant solar and wind
resources. This implies a significant capability to produce green
and blue hydrogen at cost-effective rates. We anticipate witnessing
this development in the mid-2030s," she said.
The regional director pointed out that this is a relatively new
field, with emerging technologies.
"What's noteworthy is the government's proactive engagement with
private sector stakeholders to discuss the development of this
sector. Typically, the private sector leads in terms of
technological advancements, making this collaboration
advantageous," Pryce noted.
In terms of the potential next steps from the bank's
perspective, the WB recommends conducting a comprehensive study to
evaluate the feasibility of developing green energy exports, she
said.
"This study should outline a specific roadmap, and delineate the
role of the government to minimize it to incentivize external
participation without the government bearing the entire investment
burden. Additionally, examining the prospects for a domestic
hydrogen industry and potential domestic hydrogen markets in
transportation, industries, and heating is crucial. These areas
present opportunities that we aim to explore. However, at the bank,
we prefer not to proceed without a thorough understanding of the
situation on the ground," the regional director explained.
The WB's suggestion for Azerbaijan is to undertake a study of
this nature, conducting thorough research, and using the findings
as the foundation to identify necessary investments and reforms
that could facilitate the further development of the sector, Pryce
said.
Feasibility study for the Black Sea Energy Submarine
Cable project
Regarding a feasibility study for the Black Sea Energy Submarine
Cable project, the regional director noted that it is expected to
be ready by April - May 2024.
According to Pryce, the initial step involves a feasibility
study initiated by the government of Georgia under an existing
WB-funded operation.
"This study, covering the entire project, is expected to be
completed by April or May of next year. It will serve as the
foundation or basis for the subsequent investments in the project.
Georgia, in particular, is currently preparing an operation to
conduct feasibility studies for its own investments. This project,
funded by the World Bank, is part of a series. We plan to present
this specific project to the board by March of next year," she
said.
"In discussions with the government of Azerbaijan, the focus has
been on leveraging wind and solar resources to meet the energy
demands of the market. Georgia's upfront financing for the initial
phase of this work is seen as a global good for all participating
countries. As we define structures and institutions, each country
will figure out how to afford or contribute to the groundwork laid
by Georgia with these investments. The WB has been a strong
advocate and partner, providing technical support, and will
continue to do so," the regional director explained.
The WB is engaging robustly with the EU, which will be the
off-taker, and with other countries in the EU, regarding this
project, as it raises high interest among various countries, she
added
"Recent engagements, including the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, have
shown growing interest from other countries to participate. The
Black Sea Underwater Cable project is not only focused on energy
exports but also digital initiatives, contributing to the
resilience of countries in ways that are currently lacking. These
are exciting times, with significant advancements in both the
Middle Corridor work and the Black Underwater Sea Cable project,"
Rolande Pryce said.
WB is eager to support the development of the Middle
Corridor
"One of the key findings is that by 2030, with the right
investments and policy reforms, there is the potential to triple
trade volumes along this corridor and halve the time. In the past,
the Middle Corridor wasn't as interesting due to a seamless route
through one large country to the north. However, given the current
geopolitics, it has become more interesting, but work needs to be
done in the areas of investments and policy reforms to make it
truly viable," she said.
As she noted, the WB's first step was to conduct the analysis,
and the report published as a result focused on Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, and Georgia as key actors within the Middle
Corridor.
"We identify specific actions needed to make travel seamless,
akin to moving through one large country. The first step involves
managing logistics solutions along the entire corridor. Travel
should not feel disjointed, such as stopping at the Georgian border
after going by rail through Azerbaijan. It should feel like a
smooth journey, regardless of the means of transport, as if moving
on a fast highway. A critical piece as well is simplifying
procedures and processes, particularly at the border. You don't
want to halt progress by having people investigate trucks or spend
time on inspections, etc. Once cleared and approved at one point on
the corridor, there should be a mechanism for it to move relatively
quickly throughout. The bank is capable of supporting all processes
and various solutions based on the specific requests of each
country," she explained.
According to Pryce, because the Middle Corridor envisions
several different types of transport, such as sea, rail, and road,
the participants have to try to manage the movement from one form
of transport to another.
"We hope to work towards making it seamless. Then there is the
question of prioritization of investments. If all these countries
come together and see this as a joint regional project with shared
benefits, we should sit together and discuss which railway line to
focus on and where we are going to improve the roads. For example,
in Georgia, the WB has been investing for years in their east-west
highway, which will be part of the Middle Corridor. In Azerbaijan,
we have been having conversations about the digitalization of
railways, for example. However, we haven't necessarily all sat
together as a group of countries and as a development partner
institution with other development partner institutions because
these investments are going to be quite significant," she
added.
The WB expects to be at the table with other development
partners, as well as the countries, to determine the priority
investments and means of cooperation to make those initiatives
happen.
"We hope that the report we've prepared will serve as the
launchpad for that, and the World Bank is very much committed to
helping countries deliver on these objectives," the regional
director said.
New WB country partnership framework for
Azerbaijan
"This is a truly dynamic time. It marks a dynamic phase in the
World Bank's relationship with the government. In fact, the
government has expressed, in the words of the President whom I met
in early October, that this is the moment to reinvigorate the
relationship. We feel both humbled and privileged to have this
opportunity to embark on this journey with Azerbaijan," she
said.
According to Pryce, it is also a dynamic moment geopolitically
and in terms of the global movement towards decarbonization.
"Azerbaijan, a country that has achieved significant gains based
on its focus and wealth in hydrocarbons, now has the chance to be
at the forefront, serving as one of the enablers and fast movers in
adapting to and managing the energy transition," the regional
director pointed out.
She noted that private sector development is going to be one of
the main pillars within the new partnership framework between the
WB and Azerbaijan.
"In one of my recent conversations with the Minister of
Transport and Digital Development, he shared his significant plans
for greening cities, which we are very excited about. What I see
before me is a slate of opportunities that truly reflects the
country's ambitious reform agenda. I believe this will set
Azerbaijan on a new trajectory when exploring various sources of
growth. All these transitions provide the opportunity to shift away
from the traditional source, which has been hydrocarbons," Pryce
said.
In this regard, she noted that there is a need to create an
opportunity for Azerbaijan to do more in terms of climate
action.
"Our perspective is that Azerbaijan can transform climate action
into new sources of growth by being an early mover among fossil
fuel-exporting countries. There is an opportunity to capture a
windfall. If we can truly leverage the opportunities in wind and
solar energy, Azerbaijan could generate substantial revenues that
can be used for other sources of growth to stimulate overall
economic development in the country," the regional director
explained.
"So, we're here to be a partner in this process. During this
period, we've focused extensively on analytics. Now, we've reached
a point where the government has expressed readiness to make
investments. The bank is currently engaging with them on various
dimensions, including renewable energy, greening cities, and the
digitalization of railways. We are in the process of defining our
new country partnership framework, and then we will clearly outline
the pipeline. My goal is to serve the government and the people of
Azerbaijan. Together, during this moment, we will precisely define
the directions we're moving in," Rolande Pryce concluded.
