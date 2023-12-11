Eight Enemy Ballistic Missiles, 18 Shahed Drones Downed Over Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night Russian troops attacked Ukraine's territory with eight ballistic missiles and 18 Shahed-type loitering munitions. Ukraine's air defense units destroyed all enemy targets.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On the night of December 11, 2023, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type drones from the temporarily occupied Crimea's Chauda and Belbek districts. A total of 18 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions were launched,” the report states.

All enemy drones were intercepted by Ukraine's air defense units within the control area of the South Air Command. Most of them were downed over the Mykolaiv region.

Around 04:00 a.m., December 11, 2023, Russia fired eight ballistic missiles at the Kyiv region. The enemy attack came from the northern direction, presumably Russia's Bryansk region. All eight enemy targets were destroyed by the surface-to-air missile units of the Center Air Command.

A reminder that, on the morning of December 11, 2023, a series of explosions was heard in the capital. Shortly afterwards, Ukraine's Air Force warned of the missile threat to the Kyiv region.