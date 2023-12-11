War Update: 98 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ninety-eight military clashes have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Russian troops launched three missile strikes and 61 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 67 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

Over the past day, Russian occupiers have launched another air attack on Ukraine's territory, using 18 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Ukraine's air defense units intercepted all enemy drones.

On the morning of December 11, 2023, Russia also launched another air attack on the city of Kyiv. The consequences are yet to be checked.

Meanwhile, Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Pershotravneve, Cherneshchyna, and Druzheliubivka; Luhansk region's Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, and Serebrianske forestry; Donetsk region's Terny, Kolodiazi, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Kalynove, Ocheretyne, Novopokrovske, Avdiivka, and Novomykhailivka.

Russian artillery strikes affected over 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled five Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Terny, Vesele; Luhansk region's Makiivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian occupiers, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors continue holding the enemy back despite Russia's attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. The Ukrainian military are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. A total of 49 Russian attacks were repelled near Novomakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, to the south of Sieverne, Tonenke and Pervomaiske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian defenders are holding the enemy back near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Eighteen Russian attacks were repelled there.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled all Russian attacks to the southeast of the Donetsk region's Vuhledar.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian invaders, and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors are holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, carrying out counterbattery measures and inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear lines.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile units have struck three Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and one ammunition depot.