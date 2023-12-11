Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 339,850

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 339,850 troops in Ukraine (+1,030 over the past day).
The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Between February 24, 2022 and December 11, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,655 tanks (+19 over the past day), 10,560 armored fighting vehicles (+31), 8,070 artillery systems (+6), 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,636 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+13), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,154 unmanned aerial vehicles (+18), 1,168 special equipment units (+6). A total of 1,586 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.
The data are yet to be updated.
A reminder that, on December 10, 2023, ninety-eight combat engagement occurred on the front.
