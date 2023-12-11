Russia Keeps Two Warships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 Monday, December 11, Russia keeps two warships in the Black Sea, with no missile carriers.
The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
There is one enemy warship in the Sea of Azov, with no missile carriers.
In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps four warships, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported, according to the UK intelligence, Russia's high-risk missions against Snake [Zmiinyi] Island are intended to demonstrate that the aggressor state can project force across the Black Sea.
