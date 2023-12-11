EU Not Planning Military Exercises With Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The European Union (EU) is not considering holding joint
military exercises with Armenia, EU foreign policy spokesman Peter
Stano said, Azernews reports.
The spokesman emphasized that the EU is not a military alliance,
but a political and economic community of values.
In addition, it was noted that there are no plans within the EU
to conduct training for Armenian servicemen on the territory of the
EU member states.
