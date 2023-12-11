               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
EU Not Planning Military Exercises With Armenia


12/11/2023 2:29:04 AM

The European Union (EU) is not considering holding joint military exercises with Armenia, EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said, Azernews reports.

The spokesman emphasized that the EU is not a military alliance, but a political and economic community of values.

In addition, it was noted that there are no plans within the EU to conduct training for Armenian servicemen on the territory of the EU member states.

