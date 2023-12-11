Azerbaijani FM Leaves On Working Visit To Kingdom Of Belgium

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On 10 December, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
left on a working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium to participate in
the meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership
Azernews reports.
The Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
reported that during the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is
scheduled to deliver a speech at an event in Brussels, as well as
hold bilateral meetings.
