Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Cooperation In Field Of Climate Change

Azerbaijani delegation visited the pavilion of fraternal Turkiye
operating within COP 28. During the visit, Ecology and Natural
Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev met with Deputy Minister of
Ecology and Urban Development of Turkiye Fatma Varank, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
The meeting discussed important issues of cooperation in the
field of climate change for the two countries.
