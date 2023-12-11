Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Cooperation In Field Of Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani delegation visited the pavilion of fraternal Turkiye operating within COP 28. During the visit, Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev met with Deputy Minister of Ecology and Urban Development of Turkiye Fatma Varank, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The meeting discussed important issues of cooperation in the field of climate change for the two countries.