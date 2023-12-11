Scores of Pakistan's doctors march in solidarity with Gaza amid Israeli attacks

(MENAFN) In Pakistan's commercial hub Karachi on Sunday, hundreds of doctors and paramedics took to the streets in a march to honor their Palestinian counterparts, who continue to fulfill their duties amid heightened Israeli airstrikes and the bombing of hospitals in Gaza.



Dressed in white medical coats and proudly waving Palestinian flags in the tricolor, the demonstrators congregated outside Agha Khan Hospital in the city's eastern district to participate in the rally.



A notable number of participants adorned themselves with keffiyeh scarves, serving as a symbol of solidarity with Palestinian nationalism.



Dubbed the "White Coat March," this rally represents the most recent in a series of pro-Palestine marches held across Pakistan since October 7.



Chanting slogans such as "Free, free Palestine," "Labbaik ya Gaza (Gaza, we are here)," and "Down with Israel," the demonstrators proceeded with their march along the Stadium Road.



Speaking at the march, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the Karachi chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan's mainstream religio-political party, criticized the United States for vetoing the UN Security Council's cease-fire resolution. He argued that this action is equivalent to granting Israel "another license to kill" Palestinians.

