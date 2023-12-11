Contemplating why Arab monarchies not going to insulate Russia regardless of US requests

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin's unexpected one-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia has sparked intense discussions about the perceived isolation of Moscow following the commencement of the special military operation in Ukraine. Despite initial surprise, the visit was met with a ceremonial reception typically reserved for state visits, signaling a notable diplomatic engagement.



During his meeting with Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, President Putin focused on discussions surrounding economic cooperation between Russia and the UAE, particularly in the oil and gas sector. The leaders also exchanged perspectives on global hotspots, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. In a separate meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, both parties expressed agreement to broaden collaboration across various sectors, spanning oil and gas, energy, geoscience, environmental research, food security, technology, justice, tourism, sports, and education.



Upon his return to Moscow, President Putin further engaged with Omani Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, delving into discussions about potential collaboration in energy, tourism, and investment. The Crown Prince emphasized Oman's interest in investing in the Russian economy and highlighted the imperative to challenge the existing world order, advocating for a new, just global framework devoid of double standards.



This unexpected alignment between Russia and key Arab monarchies has raised questions about the dynamics of international alliances and the resilience of political relationships amid global pressure. The article explores the motivations behind these diplomatic engagements, delving into the strategic interests, economic considerations, and geopolitical implications for both Russia and the Arab nations involved. As global tensions persist, this unanticipated alliance challenges conventional expectations and underscores the complexity of diplomatic maneuvering in a rapidly evolving international landscape.



