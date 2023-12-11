133 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Attacks In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 11 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 133 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were injured yesterday, as Israel's air and artillery attacks continued on the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian medical source said.

The source said that, over the past day, the bodies of at least 133 Palestinians, who died in Israeli strikes were brought to hospitals across the Gaza Strip, 45 of whom were confirmed in Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza.

Security sources and eyewitnesses said that, Israeli warplanes launched simultaneous raids on the Nuseirat, Al-Maghazi and Al-Zawaida refugee camps, in the central Gaza Strip.

The sources added that, intense raids also took place in the neighbourhoods of Al-Tuffah, Al-Shuja'iya, and Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City, and several areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

There was also heavy artillery shelling targeting east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, amid loud explosions heard in the area, they noted.

Israeli aircraft carried out a series of violent raids on a stretch of areas south of Khan Younis, with dozens of raids targeting the road between Khan Yunis and Rafah, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, fierce battles continued between Palestinians and Israeli forces penetrating from several directions in Khan Younis and Jabalia camp.

On the other hand, the Israeli army published photos of an arrest campaign showing dozens of Palestinians handcuffed and stripped of their clothes during its incursions on the outskirts of the northern Gaza Strip.

Since Oct 7, Israel has been launching a large-scale war against the Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, under the name“Iron Swords,” which has left more than 17,700 Palestinians dead, including thousands of women and children, according to the latest figure released by the Gaza-based Health Ministry.– NNN-WAFA