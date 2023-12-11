Presidents of Latin America ready to debate over regional feud

(MENAFN) The presidents of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, are set to engage in discussions next week to address a longstanding territorial feud that has recently intensified, according to the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves. The territorial dispute centers around the oil-rich Esequibo region, claimed by Caracas since the late 19th century, covering approximately 160,000 square kilometers. Recent reports indicate that Venezuela has deployed troops to the border with Guyana, raising concerns about the potential for heightened tensions.



Saint Vincent and the Grenadines PM Ralph Gonsalves, also serving as president pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), disclosed the upcoming negotiations after a conversation with President Maduro. The talks, scheduled for Thursday, are expected to address the escalating tensions and seek a diplomatic resolution to the territorial disagreement.



Venezuela's government has confirmed the planned talks, emphasizing its commitment to "preserve our aspiration to maintain Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace." Meanwhile, the Office of the President of Guyana has asserted that "Guyana's land boundary is not up for discussion," underlining their position on the territorial matter.



In a diplomatic effort to facilitate dialogue and prevent further escalation, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged with President Maduro, advocating for a peaceful resolution. President Lula da Silva has been invited to participate in Thursday's talks as an observer, emphasizing the regional significance and the potential impact of a resolution on broader Latin American and Caribbean stability.



As Latin American leaders prepare to convene, the international community watches closely, recognizing the importance of diplomatic efforts to address territorial disputes and maintain regional peace. The outcome of these talks may have far-reaching implications for the geopolitical landscape in the region.





