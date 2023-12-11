(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA)
--
1954 -- The Ministry of Information issued the first edition of the Official Gazette, "Al-Kuwait Al-Yawm," which covered government and Amiri resolutions and decrees, laws, regulations and tenders.
1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah condemned the brutal practices committed by the Iraqi occupation forces against Kuwaiti people, in a speech marking the World Human Rights Day.
1994 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree dissolving the Municipal Council for lack of cooperation and harmony among its members.
2003 -- A booby-trapped package exploded at Al-Seyassah chief editor's office, injuring the office's director.
2004 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the 50th anniversary jubilee ceremony marking the publication of the first edition of the Official Gazette.
2006 -- Two Kuwait inventors - Dr. Fatma Al-Thallab and Dheya Al-Fayez, won two gold medals in an international invention exhibition in South Korea.
2007 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree against trade fraud.
2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a USD-35-million loan deal with Serbia to fund the first phase of a railway project.
2017 -- The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) picked Central Bank of Kuwait Governor Mohammad Al-Hashel as its chairman for 2018.
2017 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree approving the 35th cabinet in the history of Kuwait with Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah as premier and comprising 15 ministers.
2019 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Board Chairman Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer elected member in the standing committee of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.
2020 -- The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (ISESCO) heritage committee added four Kuwaiti sites to its Islamic World Heritage List among 44 cultural sites in six countries. (end) bs
MENAFN11122023000071011013ID1107568975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.