1954 -- The Ministry of Information issued the first edition of the Official Gazette, "Al-Kuwait Al-Yawm," which covered government and Amiri resolutions and decrees, laws, regulations and tenders.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah condemned the brutal practices committed by the Iraqi occupation forces against Kuwaiti people, in a speech marking the World Human Rights Day.

1994 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree dissolving the Municipal Council for lack of cooperation and harmony among its members.

2003 -- A booby-trapped package exploded at Al-Seyassah chief editor's office, injuring the office's director.

2004 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the 50th anniversary jubilee ceremony marking the publication of the first edition of the Official Gazette.

2006 -- Two Kuwait inventors - Dr. Fatma Al-Thallab and Dheya Al-Fayez, won two gold medals in an international invention exhibition in South Korea.

2007 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree against trade fraud.

2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a USD-35-million loan deal with Serbia to fund the first phase of a railway project.

2017 -- The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) picked Central Bank of Kuwait Governor Mohammad Al-Hashel as its chairman for 2018.

2017 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree approving the 35th cabinet in the history of Kuwait with Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah as premier and comprising 15 ministers.

2019 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Board Chairman Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer elected member in the standing committee of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

2020 -- The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (ISESCO) heritage committee added four Kuwaiti sites to its Islamic World Heritage List among 44 cultural sites in six countries. (end) bs