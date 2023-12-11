Explorer Ship... Reflection Of Kuwait's Active Role In Facing Environmental Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Salem Al-Mithen

(photo feature) DUBAI, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- The "Explorer" ship is a reflection of Kuwait's active role in facing environmental challenges and conducting research in marine sciences.

Kuwait's Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) Explorer ship took part in the United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties COP28 to shed light on the Kuwaiti efforts in tackling environmental challenges.

This participation by KISR showcased scientific studies by shedding light on other research and experimentation being trialed by the ship to further understand the effects of climate change on the oceans and marine life.

The ship is specialized for conducting research in oceanography and marine biology in Kuwait waters and the Arabian Gulf. (end) skm