Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Missile Attacks On Damascus

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Syrian air defenses thwarted Israeli occupation forces missile attacks that targeted several areas around Damascus, said Syrian authorities Monday. The Syrian News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source as saying Israeli occupation forces' aggression began around 23:05 (local time) yesterday targeting some areas in Damascus, adding that Syrian air defense thwarted the missile attacks. No casualties were reported. (end) ab

