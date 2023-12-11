France announces interception of 2 UAVs over Red Sea off Yemen coast

(MENAFN) On Sunday, France made an announcement regarding the interception of two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen.



The French navy's multi-purpose frigate Languedoc reportedly engaged and shot down these UAVs as they approached from the Yemeni coast. The incident occurred between 9:30 PM and 11:30 PM regional time, approximately 110 kilometers (68 miles) off the strategic port city of Hodeidah in Yemen.



The French military statement did not include an evaluation or confirmation as to whether the UAVs were specifically targeted by the naval vessel.



Hodeidah, a port city of significant strategic importance in Yemen, is currently under the control of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.



Additionally, on the previous day, Houthi rebels in Yemen, with alleged support from Iran, issued a threat. They warned of targeting any vessels en route to Israeli ports unless there's explicit permission granted for the entry of essential supplies such as food and medicine into the blockaded Gaza Strip.

