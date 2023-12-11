US Next-Gen Tactical Missile Ready To Point At China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US Army has recently received the first batch of long-range Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), marking a milestone for the service's missile program and a significant upgrade in its tactical long-range strike capabilities and conventional deterrence.

The new missiles will provide Joint Force commanders with a 24/7, all-weather capability to counter adversaries' ability to conduct combat maneuvers and air defense operations. Defense News reported the delivery follows successful production qualification testing at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

The report says that the PrSM is a top US Army program and a key technology in the service's long-range precision fires portfolio, created as part of its new wave of modernization priorities identified in 2017.

Reports indicate the missile can launch from both the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

Defense News notes that the US Army plans add-ons including an enhanced seeker and technology to increase lethality and extend range. The report mentions that Lockheed Martin and a Raytheon Technologies –Northrop Grumman team will compete for a subsequent phase of the PrSM program.

The US Army awarded Raytheon Technologies-Northrop Grumman a US$97.7 million contract in February 2023 to advance its design for a Long Range Maneuverable Fires program, planned to become the PrSM Increment 4 effort, while Lockheed received a US$33 million contract to develop the increment's capability around the same time.