India, Korea Celebrate 50Th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On December 10, India and Korea commemorated the golden jubilee of their diplomatic ties, marking five decades of a relationship that has traversed a diverse terrain of experiences. Over the past half-century, this bilateral association has weathered numerous fluctuations, witnessing both peaks and troughs.

Despite India's pivotal role in halting the Korean War, the ensuing Cold War politics strained ties with both North and South Korea. It was only in 1973 that India could definitively establish diplomatic relations by formally recognizing both Koreas.

However, it is crucial to note that even during the period preceding the establishment of diplomatic ties, India's connections with South Korea were not entirely severed. In fact, prior to the formal diplomatic engagement, India and South Korea were already fostering a trade relationship, with a trade volume approximating US$14 million per year.

The formalization of diplomatic ties served as a catalyst, significantly propelling the nascent trade relations to unprecedented heights. This pivotal moment ushered in an era of rapidly accelerating economic ties between the two nations.

The impact of this diplomatic milestone is exemplified by the remarkable growth in bilateral trade, surging more than 1900-fold over the last five decades. As of 2022, trade volume has soared to an impressive $27.8 billion, a testament to the resilience and dynamism of the India-Korea relationship.

At present, major South Korean conglomerates, including Hyundai Motor, POSCO, LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics, have entrenched themselves in the Indian market, operating on a substantial scale.

The intertwining of economic interests and diplomatic endeavors stands as a beacon, illuminating the substantial strides made by India and South Korea in their enduring partnership.

Chilly ties

The transformation from chilly diplomatic relations to a thaw in ties between India and South Korea unfolded against the backdrop of the Cold War era. Throughout these years, the bilateral relationship found itself relegated to the back burner, with the two nations aligning with opposing camps.

While South Korea became integrated into the US-led alliance system in the region, India gravitated toward the Soviet Union. The prevailing political considerations during this period hindered any attempts to rebuild ties between the two countries.

Economically, the divergence was stark. India, following socialist economic policies, stood in stark contrast to South Korea's export-led strategy rooted in a liberal economic system. The ideological disparities left little common ground for collaborative efforts.

Consequently, India's initiative to establish ties in 1973 was initially perceived merely as a diplomatic gesture, with little expectation of substantial progress. This status quo persisted until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990, during which the ties between the two nations saw limited improvement.

The abrupt demise of the Soviet Union and the conclusion of the Cold War marked a pivotal turning point, liberating both South Korea and India from the shackles of superpower rivalry. Impressed by the rapid economic growth of East Asian countries, Asian leaders, particularly those in India, began taking a keen interest in the success stories of South Korea and Japan.