(MENAFN) The father of Gonzalo Lira, an American journalist currently detained and allegedly tortured in Ukraine, has raised serious accusations against the administration of United States President Joe Biden. According to Gonzalo Lira Sr., his son may have become a victim of the Biden government's involvement in his arrest, as Gonzalo Lira had not only criticized the Kiev government but also spoke out against Washington.



Gonzalo Lira, a Chilean-American writer, faced his third arrest by Ukrainian authorities in August while attempting to escape to Hungary after being released on bail. His critiques of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's government, accusing Kiev of provoking conflicts with Russia and lacking the capability to succeed, seemingly played a role in his apprehension.



In an interview with United States journalist and political commentator Tucker Carlson, Gonzalo Lira Sr. pointed to the alleged complicity of the Biden administration in his son's ordeal, asserting that Lira may have sealed his fate by speaking out against both Zelensky and the United States government. The 80-year-old father specifically claimed that his son was a victim of the relationship between Biden and the Ukrainian president, referring to Zelensky as a leader who has made political opponents "disappear."



Gonzalo Lira Jr. had reportedly courageously reported on several cases of political opponents disappearing in Ukraine. Additionally, he accurately predicted that Western sanctions would have a limited impact on the Russian economy and that NATO members supporting Ukraine would face consequences in their efforts to arm the country and punish Moscow.



The situation escalated further for the journalist when, after sharply criticizing Biden and United States Vice President Kamala Harris, he was arrested for the second time in May, according to Gonzalo Lira Sr. The allegations raised by the father shed light on the complex intersection of journalism, political dissent, and international relations, bringing attention to the challenges journalists face when expressing critical views that may run counter to those in power. The story raises questions about the role of governments in influencing the fate of journalists, both at home and abroad.



