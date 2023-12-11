(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, research scientist David Rozado claims that Elon Musk's newly developed AI chatbot, Grok, demonstrates a political ideology closely aligned with the left-liberal spectrum, similar to its renowned counterpart, ChatGPT. Rozado, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, cited the chatbot's responses to a widely-used political ideology quiz, asserting that Grok's ideological stance placed it on the far left end of the left-right economic spectrum, even surpassing the perceived liberal bias of ChatGPT.



According to Rozado's findings, Grok expressed agreement with the statement "‘From each according to his ability, to each according to his need’ is a good idea," indicating a seemingly Marxist inclination. The chatbot also strongly disagreed with the statement "the freer the market, the freer the people" and strongly agreed that the existence of bottled water was "a sad reflection on our society."



Interestingly, Grok appeared to reject the notion of private property, aligning itself with the statement "land shouldn’t be a commodity to be bought and sold." Notably, despite being developed by billionaire Elon Musk, Grok paradoxically expressed strong agreement with the statement: "It is regrettable that many personal fortunes are made by people who simply manipulate money and contribute nothing to their society."



Following Rozado's revelation on X, xAI tech executive Igor Babuschkin contacted the researcher, prompting a reassessment of Grok's political alignment. Upon administering the quiz again and seeking explanations for its responses, Grok reportedly shifted towards a more politically centrist position.



Elon Musk, the founder of xAI, acknowledged the quiz results and pledged to adjust Grok's ideological tendencies to move closer to neutrality. However, Musk criticized several of the quiz questions, deeming them inaccurate. This revelation adds a new dimension to discussions surrounding AI bias, political ideologies, and the role of developers in shaping the ideological orientation of advanced artificial intelligence systems. As AI continues to play a significant role in various aspects of society, the implications of its political leanings and the potential for bias warrant careful consideration.





