WHO chief declares over 449 assaults on medical facilities in Gaza, West Bank since October 7

(MENAFN) On Sunday, World Health Organization (WHO) President Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that over 449 assaults on medical facilities in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7, noting that "now the work of the health workers is impossible."



Addressing a specially convened session organized by the WHO executive board on the health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories, Tedros underscored the devastating consequences of conflicts on the healthcare situation in Gaza.



"More than 17,000 people are reported to have died in Gaza, including 7,000 children and we don't know how many are buried under the rubble of their homes. More than 46,000 injuries have been reported," he stated.



As large number of "1.9 million people have been displaced - almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip - and are looking for shelter anywhere they can find it. Nowhere and no one is safe in Gaza," he further mentioned.



He stressed that targeting health facilities should be unequivocally condemned. He highlighted the dire conditions, noting an average of one shower unit for every 700 individuals and one toilet for every 150 people. Disturbingly, there are indications of potential epidemic diseases such as bloody diarrhea and jaundice. Tedros pointed out that only 14 out of the initial 36 hospitals are partially operational.



"As more and more people move to a smaller and smaller area, overcrowding, combined with the lack of adequate food, water, shelter and sanitation, are creating the ideal conditions for disease to spread," Tedros declared.



He underscored the organization's endorsement of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appeal for a lasting and immediate humanitarian cease-fire. This is aimed at facilitating the essential delivery of aid to those urgently in need within the Gaza Strip.



"A cease-fire is the only way to truly protect and promote the health of the people of Gaza. I deeply regret that the Security Council was unable to adapt a resolution on such a cease-fire last Friday," the head of WHO stated, indicating the US veto obstructing the international appeals for a ceasefire.

MENAFN11122023000045015839ID1107568951