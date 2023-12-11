‘Most censored man in America’ ready to go back to X

(MENAFN) In a surprising move, Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has initiated a public vote to determine whether to reinstate the account of controversial Infowars host Alex Jones. Musk, known for his views on free speech, emphasized the importance of allowing diverse voices on the platform and posed the question to X users in a poll posted on Saturday afternoon.



Musk's poll, which garnered responses from the X community, asked users whether they wanted him to "reinstate Alex Jones on this platform?" With eight hours remaining at the time of writing, initial results indicated that 70 percent of respondents favored Jones' reinstatement, while 30 percent opposed the idea.



In his post, Musk invoked the Latin phrase "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," translating to "the voice of the people is the voice of God." This phrase echoes Musk's past actions, including the reinstatement of former United States President Donald Trump's account following a similar public vote last year.



Alex Jones and his InfoWars channel faced widespread bans from major social media platforms in 2018, with Silicon Valley firms citing reasons such as "hate speech" and alleged breaches of their terms of service. Jones also encountered restrictions on using PayPal for business transactions due to alleged "intolerance against certain communities and religions."



After acquiring Twitter and rebranding it as X, Musk implemented significant changes to the platform's speech rules and censorship policies. Last year, he announced a "general amnesty," welcoming back previously banned users. However, Musk had previously stated that, following the tragic death of his infant son, he would not allow Alex Jones back onto the platform. He characterized the Infowars host as someone willing to exploit the deaths of children for personal gain, politics, or fame.



As Musk navigates the delicate balance between free speech and platform responsibility, the public vote on Alex Jones' potential reinstatement highlights the ongoing challenges and considerations involved in shaping the policies of social media platforms in an era where diverse opinions and controversial figures play a central role in public discourse.





