Survey shows if Haley secures Republican Party's nomination she would outpace Biden

(MENAFN) A recent Wall Street Journal survey has unveiled a significant political shift in the hypothetical 2024 presidential election matchup, indicating that former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley holds a remarkable double-digit lead over incumbent United States President Joe Biden. The survey, released on Friday, demonstrated that in a hypothetical scenario where Haley secures the Republican Party's nomination, she would outpace Biden by a substantial margin of 51 percent to 34 percent in the national popular vote.



This striking lead by Haley is particularly noteworthy when compared to other top-polling Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump. The poll reveals that Trump holds a narrower lead of 47 percent to 43 percent over the Democrat incumbent. Additionally, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is depicted as evenly matched with Biden at 45-45 in the same hypothetical matchup.



Despite Trump's prominent standing as the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, the survey suggests potential vulnerabilities due to the fact that he faces a significant legal challenge. Trump is currently dealing with 91 felony charges spread across criminal indictments in four separate jurisdictions. This legal backdrop has created an opening for Haley, who served as the United States ambassador to the United Nations in Trump's administration, to position herself as a more electable option for the Republican Party in the 2024 general election.



Haley has strategically emphasized her electability, arguing that Trump is the "most disliked politician in America" during a Republican primary debate in August. Her campaign pitch revolves around the idea that a more broadly appealing candidate is essential for Republican success in a general election. As the survey results indicate, Haley's positioning as a formidable contender highlights the evolving dynamics within the Republican Party as it navigates the road to the 2024 presidential election. The data not only sheds light on potential shifts in political preferences but also raises questions about the party's strategic considerations in selecting a nominee who can effectively challenge the incumbent president.



