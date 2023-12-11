Hunter`s wrongdoings might demolish Joe Biden`s career

(MENAFN) In what seems to be an ominous turn of events for the Biden administration, the year 2023 has brought forth significant challenges, particularly with the initiation of an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden by House Republicans. Simultaneously, special counsel David Weiss has filed a substantial nine-count indictment against the President's son, Hunter Biden, accusing him of various financial crimes, including failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of tax investigations, and filing fraudulent tax returns.



The timing of these legal actions is noteworthy, with the allegations directly tying Hunter Biden's actions to the period when his father served as Vice President for two terms. The 56-page indictment paints a vivid picture of Hunter Biden's purportedly lavish and extravagant lifestyle during these years, marked by allegations of drug use and encounters with prostitutes.

According to the detailed charges, Hunter Biden is accused of orchestrating a four-year scheme aimed at evading payment of at least USD1.4 million in federal taxes for the tax years 2016 through 2019. The document asserts that instead of fulfilling his tax obligations, Biden opted to indulge in a lifestyle characterized by extravagant spending.



The indictment highlights the extent of Hunter Biden's alleged expenditures, particularly in 2018, where he reportedly spent over USD1.8 million. This included approximately USD772,000 in cash withdrawals, USD383,000 in payments to women, USD151,000 on clothing and accessories, and a range of other expenses encompassing drugs, escorts, girlfriends, luxury hotels, rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and various personal items.



