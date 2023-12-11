Britin`s Premier violated pledge on deportations

(MENAFN) In a scathing opinion piece published in The Telegraph, former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has issued a stern warning to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, urging him to significantly tighten the country's immigration policy or face the "red-hot fury" of voters.



Jenrick's call comes in the aftermath of his resignation on Wednesday, citing dissatisfaction with the proposed Safety of Rwanda Bill, which outlined provisions for the deportation of illegal immigrants from the United Kingdom to Rwanda for resettlement.



In his resignation letter, Jenrick argued that the bill, as presented by Sunak, fell short of expectations by not going far enough to address the complexities surrounding deportation. He expressed concern that the legislation did not sufficiently override international laws, allowing migrants to challenge their deportation in court, thereby perpetuating a cycle of legal challenges that could potentially paralyze the deportation scheme.



Jenrick, in his op-ed for The Telegraph, emphasized the need to counter a recent ruling by the United Kingdom Supreme Court. The court's decision stated that deportation flights could be blocked if there was a perceived threat that Rwanda might subsequently deport migrants to their home countries. Jenrick contended that unless this legal obstacle is overcome, the proposed bill could become an invitation for migrants arriving via small boats to concoct reasons to delay their removal. He also accused pro-migration non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of aiding in creating a backlog in the courts, allowing migrants to integrate into local communities.



The former minister stressed the necessity of a deportation bill that blocks challenges from the European Court of Human Rights, citing a previous instance where such challenges prevented the first flight to Rwanda from taking off last summer. Jenrick argued that for the policy to be effective, individuals must be removed at scale and within days of illegally entering the United Kingdom, asserting that any delay would only encourage further arrivals.



As Sunak grapples with the fallout from Jenrick's resignation and the criticism leveled against the proposed legislation, the debate over immigration policy in the United Kingdom takes center stage, with implications for the government's approach to deportations and the broader issue of managing the arrival of migrants.





