Hamas negates Israel’s claims around surrender of its fighters in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Palestinian group Hamas refuted Israeli claims suggesting the surrender of its fighters in Jabalia, located in the northern Gaza Strip.



Reports from Israeli media included the dissemination of footage and photos depicting individuals with their eyes covered, hands tied, and partially unclothed, purportedly taken into custody for questioning. The media asserted that these images featured members of Hamas who had surrendered to the Israeli army.



“Hamas heroes don’t surrender and the (Israeli) occupation lies will not deceive anyone,” group member Izzat al-Rishq stated in a declaration.



He stated that people who shown in the photos “were defenseless civilians after they were detained and weapons were placed next to them.”



The photos “are part of a ridiculous story, which the occupation has been fabricating for declaring an alleged victory over the resistance,” al-Rishq stated.



Since October 7, Israel has initiated sustained air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas. According to health authorities in the Palestinian enclave, these actions have resulted in the death of at least 17,700 Palestinians and injuries to more than 48,780 others.

