From Vision to Reality: PROCAPITA's First Talent Report for 2023 Maps the Future and Movement of Talent in the GCC Countries

(MENAFN- PROCAPITA Management Consulting) PROCAPITA, a leading regional HR consultancy firm, has released its first GCC 2023 Talent Report, providing a comprehensive analysis of the evolving talent landscape within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The annual report delves into crucial aspects of job seekers and talents, such as job search and career transition, future outlook, career motivation, compensation and preferences, and recruitment experience.

PROCAPITA leveraged a well-structured survey for the report, engaging a large pool of talent across the GCC, with more than 3000 people taking part, including active job seekers and individuals not currently seeking employment. The findings offer a comprehensive perspective on the dynamic factors influencing talent in the region.

Commenting on the report, Mr. Mohammad Abu Al-Rob, the CEO of PROCAPITA and founder of ZENITHR, underscored PROCAPITA's dedication to supporting clients and the community through cutting-edge HR solutions. He emphasized the report's efficacy as a valuable resource for business leaders and HR professionals, providing insights into the methods employed by talents and job seekers throughout their job search journey, gauging their readiness for career transitions, and the factors influencing their job search, in addition to offering an analysis of talent preferences, specifically pertaining to compensation. It presents crucial observations and opinions, supported by visuals collected from job seekers, detailing their experiences in the recruitment journey.

Abu Al-Rob further stressed the collaborative efforts with PROCAPITA strategic partners ZENITHR and Thomas International, aiming to deliver top-tier HR intelligence and employee assessments. Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the continued support from partners and stakeholders, he affirmed a steadfast commitment to providing optimal value.





