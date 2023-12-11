XS.com Scored a Hat-Trick of Awards & Crowned as Global Broker of the Year

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) XS.com, the multinational global FinTech and financial services provider, has scored a Hat-Trick of awards & been crowned as "Global Broker of the Year" during the prestigious "Traders Awards" annual ceremony held on December 9th in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The "Traders Awards Ceremony" is the first honest people's choice rating in the FinTech and financial services industry, with a surreal annual award ceremony each December to award the Best from the Best companies in the industry.

During this year's ceremony, XSwas honored with the esteemed "Global Broker of the Year" award. This recognition underscores the Global Multi Asset Broker's outstanding performance, dedication to clients, and pivotal role as a global leader in the financial brokerage sector.

In addition to the prestigious "Global Broker of the Year," XSsecured two more highly anticipated awards, namely "Best Multi-Asset Broker (Asia)" and "Best Multi-Asset Broker (Africa)." These further highlight XS.com's exceptional capabilities in serving diverse markets across Asia and Africa, solidifying its position as a leading multi-asset broker.

By scoring this hat trick of awards & being crowned as "Global Broker of the Year," XSconcludes a successful year, during which the Global Multi Award Winning Broker has taken the global news and international media world by storm since its beginning.

Mr. Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com, expressed his excitement about this recognition:

We are thrilled and honored to receive these prestigious awards at the Traders Awards Annual Ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City. These recognitions reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in the financial industry and our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our clients across the globe. As XScontinues to evolve and innovate, these awards serve as a testament to its success and a motivating force to further enhance its offerings, ensuring clients receive unparalleled service in the ever-changing landscape of global finance. The company looks forward to building on this success and contributing further to the growth and advancement of the financial industry.

Traders awards ceremony is a central part of the "Traders Fair" Project, a series of financial events started in 2018 in Asia and successfully conquering the world country by country.

Traders Fair is created and produced by FINEXPO, an event-organizing brand with 20 years of experience. Since 2002, FINEXPO has connected over 30,000 traders, investors, and financial advisors and more than 3,000 financial companies and brokers from all around the world, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, China, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Ukraine, Cyprus, South Africa, Slovakia, Latvia and Russia.

Shorena Jejeia, CEO of FINEXPO and organizer of the Traders Fair events and Trader Award Ceremony commented:

"We are pleased to have allocated the esteemed awards of "Global Broker of the Year," "Best Multi-Asset Broker (Asia)," and "Best Multi-Asset Broker (Africa)" to the XS.com, a prominent market leader in the Fintech and financial services industry. Their exceptional dedication to providing unparalleled services in the financial services and Fintech sector has set a benchmark and contributed to the advancement of the industry as a whole. We congratulate them on the well-deserved achievement of being crowned as "Global Broker of the Year" during the "Trader Awards" Annual Ceremony, the first honest people's choice rating in the industry."

The Traders Fair & Awards provided a fitting backdrop for XSto showcase its cutting-edge solutions and services and celebrate the financial industry's collective achievements. XSextends its gratitude to the organizers, participants, and clients for their continued support and reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in the dynamic world of multi-asset trading.

What makes Traders Fair so uniquely successful is its interactive format featuring educational seminars and workshops with the most respected gurus, next-level networking with international brands and influential people of the industry, lucky draws, fun and marketing at its top, as well as trading experts from all over the world sharing their experience about foreign exchange, stocks, futures, and options.

XShas recently received a range of awards recognizing its mission to provide traders, institutional investors, and brokers worldwide with the opportunity to access profound institutional liquidity and cutting-edge trading technology. This combines a seamless user experience, outstanding relationship management, and exceptional customer support.





