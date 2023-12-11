UN head underlines damage to Security Council’s credibility amid Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) On Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked that the Gaza conflict has inflicted substantial harm on the credibility and authority of the UN Security Council.



“The delay comes at a cost, the council's authority and credibility were severely undermined and the resolution is not being implemented,” Guterres stated around the earlier passed UN resolution urging for more humanitarian assistance.



Talking at the Doha Forum conducted in Qatar, Guterres denounced the UN Security Council’s “resounding silence” about the Gaza conflict.



“The horrific attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, followed by the relentless Israeli bombardment of Gaza were met by a resounding silence from the Council. After more than one month, the Council finally passed the resolution, which I welcome,” he stated, but he expressed disappointment that the resolution is not being put into effect.



Guterres highlighted that “there is no effective protection of civilians in Gaza.”



He urged for a humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip in light of the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory.



“The number of civilian casualties in Gaza in such a short period is totally unprecedented,” he declared, emphasizing that “the health care system is collapsing.”



The UN head anticipated “public order to completely break down soon and then even a worse situation could unfold, including epidemic diseases and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt.”



Guterres demanded the UN Security Council “to press to avert the humanitarian catastrophe.”



He also restated his “appeal for a humanitarian cease-fire to be declared.”

