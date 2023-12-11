EMBRACE THE MAGIC OF THE SEASON AND RING IN 2024 WITH LAPITA'S FESTIVE AND NEW YEAR LU'WOW WEEKENDERS AT DUBAI PARKS™ & RESORTS!

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, 7 December 2023: Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the UAE’s first and only Polynesian resort, invites families to continue the series of Lu’WOW Weekender, the resort's Polynesian-style festival. This time, the celebration is like no other, featuring a festive staycation that embraces the magic of the season, followed by an unforgettable New Year’s Eve extravaganza to ring in 2024.



DIVE INTO THE SEASON’S MAGIC

Lapita, Dubai Parks & Resorts invites guests to embark on its enchanting Festive Lu’WOW Weekender, immersing themselves in the enchantment of the season.



From Sunday, 24th to Tuesday, 26th December 2023, Lapita offers an exclusive package that includes a festive-themed brunch and scavenger hunt, exhilarating live performances, and an array of captivating activities around the resort.



Guests can choose from the luxurious King Room starting at AED 1,399++ or elevate their experience with an Upgraded Family Suite starting at AED 1,799++. The festivities kick off on Monday with breakfast and a festive brunch from 1PM to 4PM, accompanied by live music and street performances throughout the day. Families are invited to engage in a Christmas-themed Scavenger Hunt with exciting prizes, while two children below 6 years stay and dine with compliments by the hotel. Additionally, for those seeking a taste of the festivities without the full stay can indulge in the festive-themed brunch on Monday, 25th December from 1PM to 4PM at AED 350 per person, inclusive of soft beverages.



On Tuesdays, guests can participate in outdoor kid’s activities, morning yoga sessions, aqua gym at the family pool, followed by the Kids Mini Olympics to ensure an unforgettable festive experience.



To make the celebration even sweeter, guests can explore Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination. It's set to thrill guests with a wide range of holiday experiences, including a family-friendly laser show, festive workshops, live shows, and parades, along with the park’s thrilling rides, rollercoasters, and attractions.



RINGING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH STYLE!

Guests are invited to step into 2024 with an unforgettable Happy New Year Lu’WOW Weekender at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts.



From Friday, 29th to Saturday, 30th December 2023, Lapita offers special packages, with King Rooms starting at AED 1,699++ and upgraded Family Suites from AED 2,199++, where two kids below 6 years stay with the compliments of the hotel. Highlights of the weekend include breakfast and brunch on Saturdays from 1 PM to 4 PM, live music, street performances, meet and greets with hotel characters and the Tiki treasure Scavenger Hunt with exciting prizes on Saturday. Those who want to welcome the New Year at the resort can extend their stay through to Sunday, 31st December at the same price as the Happy New Year Lu’WOW Weekender offer.



On Sunday, 31st December, Lapita offers exclusive rates for King Rooms starting at AED 1,799++ and Upgraded Family Suites starting from AED 2,299++. This special rate includes kids' outdoor activities with interactive games, a countdown to the epic new year with DJ and street performances across the resort, as well as a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner with live music at Kalea restaurant. A spectacular New Year’s Eve Fireworks show completes the weekend, ensuring a packed schedule of family-friendly activities to create lasting memories. Moreover, for those who only wish to savour the New Year’s Eve dinner at Kalea, the option is available at AED 350 per person, inclusive of soft beverages from 7PM until midnight.





