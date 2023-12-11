World-renowned Anooki characters illuminate Al Seef Dubai

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE, 7 December 2023: Brace yourself for the arrival of the Anooki characters to the iconic waterfront destination, Al Seef, where the past meets with the present. From 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, these larger-than-life, globe-trotting characters will transform Al Seef into a dazzling canvas of light and neon as part of Dubai Lights, captivating audiences with their world-class light and sound shows.

Visiting Dubai for the first time, the Anooki characters have chosen Al Seef as their temporary residence, promising to enchant all who encounter them. Drawing inspiration from their surroundings, including the architecture and history of Al Seef, the Anooki characters will create vibrant art and light shows, turning the destination’s building facades into magical playgrounds.

Created by French designers, Moetu Batlle and David Passegand, the characters from the Anooki universe are stalwart messengers for the environment. Having already charmed millions of spectators from across the globe, the brilliant Anooki are now visiting Dubai to continue their exploration of the fragility of the planet and climate change.

Immerse yourself in the festive spirit at Al Seef, where the Anooki characters will join a vivacious lineup of events complementing the Al Seef Creek Festival. This exciting calendar boasts cultural and educational activities, family entertainment, and exclusive dining and shopping offers. Join us at Al Seef to extend a warm welcome to the Anooki as they make their dazzling Dubai debut.





