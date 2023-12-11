Unstable Weather Conditions Expected Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- Jordan is forecast to experience a phase of atmospheric instability on Monday, with meteorological fluctuations across its regions. According to the Jordan Meteorology Department, the day will see varying cloud cover, ranging from partial to complete cloudiness, with intermittent rainfall projected primarily in the southern territories, gradually expanding eastward.Sporadic heavy rainfall is expected in the southern and eastern parts, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. As the night progresses, precipitation is expected to diminish. Winds are predicted to be moderate and southeasterly, occasionally intensifying in the southern and eastern parts, potentially causing dust storms.The Meteorology Department has issued cautionary advisories, highlighting the risk of flash floods in low-lying regions in the south and east, including the city of Aqaba. Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to potentially slippery road conditions resulting from rainfall. Moreover, reduced visibility, attributed to dusty conditions in desert areas during the daytime, and fog formation over mountainous areas and select desert plains at night, are anticipated.On Tuesday, a relatively cooler day is forecast, with partial cloud cover and light to moderate rain showers in the southeast, occasionally accompanied by thunder. Winds are expected to be moderate, blowing from the northwest and occasionally gaining intensity.Wednesday will witness a slight dip in temperatures, along with predominantly cloudy weather conditions. Sporadic rain showers are predicted in the northern, central, and some southwestern areas, potentially heavy in localized spots.Today, temperature ranges will vary significantly. In Eastern Amman, temperatures could reach highs of around 16C and drop to lows of 8C, while Western Amman might experience highs of about 14C with lows of 6C. Moving north to the highlands, temperatures will range between highs of 13C and lows of 7C, while in the southern highlands will reach highs of 15C and lows of 5C. Aqaba in the south tends to be relatively warmer, with temperatures reaching highs of 24C and lows of 14C.