16Th Global Film Festival Noida 2023 Inaugurated With Spectacular Grandeur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida 7th Dec. 2023: The highly anticipated 16th Global Film Festival Noida 2023 kicked off with unparalleled enthusiasm and grandeur, transforming the festival grounds into a vibrant celebration of cinema. The event, which is deemed the largest film festival in North India and possibly the second-largest in the country, welcomed attendees with awe-inspiring cinema banners, lively decorations, iconic actors' cutouts, and the pulsating beats of Bollywood music.



Spearheaded by Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the Festival, the three-day extravaganza boasts a lineup of nearly 60 events designed to offer a comprehensive blend of information, education, and entertainment for film and television professionals, as well as aspiring talents from across India and beyond.



Renowned veteran filmmaker and former Chair for Censor Board of Certification, Pehlaj Nehlani, extended heartfelt congratulations to the International Film and Television Club for creating an international ambiance and top-notch arrangements surpassing many global festivals. Nehlani stressed the importance of cinema education and warmly invited young enthusiasts to join the film industry.



Her Excellency Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of Venezuela, expressed gratitude for the festival's selection of three films for screening and for designating Venezuela as the Focus Country this year. Gonzalez extended an invitation to filmmakers to explore the picturesque locations of Venezuela for future film projects.



The Mahatma Gandhi Forum of AAFT unveiled a poster dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, graced by the presence of Neelam Sharma, renowned actress; Sukhwant Dhaddha, acclaimed Director; Asif Aza Khan, prominent Producer; and Trilok Malik, a respected film producer and director from the USA. The luminaries shared insights into their artistic endeavors.



Dignitaries including Conrad Nana Kojo Asiedu, First Secretary High Commission of Ghana; Dr. Ammar Abdulhamed Khader, Cultural Attache, Embassy of Iraq; and Lasha Japaridze, Charge d'Affairs Embassy of Georgia, provided valuable perspectives on the future of cinema in the post-COVID era.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah honored guests with festival mementos and presented prestigious awards, including the Hindi Cinema Gaurav Award to Sukhwant Dhaddha, Hindi Cinema Bhushan to Pehlaj Nehlani, and the Hindi Cinema Samarthak Award to Lasha Japaridze from Georgia for their exceptional contributions to promoting Indian Cinema.



Ashok Tyagi, Festival Director, extended a heartfelt vote of thanks to all the dignitaries, participants, and sponsors who made the event a resounding success.



The 16th Global Film Festival Noida 2023 promises to be a cinematic journey filled with inspiration, creativity, and the celebration of diverse storytelling.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143