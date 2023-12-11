Kazakhstan Plans To Implement Major Projects In Kyzylorda Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. It is planned to implement 65 projects worth 1.1 trillion tenge (about $2.4 billion) in the Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan in the next 6 years, said head of the region Nurlybek Nalibayev, Trend reports.

The implementation of these projects will create about 9,000 jobs.

In 2023, 15 projects worth 14 billion tenge (about $30.5 million) were implemented in the region. As a result of the measures taken, the share of the manufacturing industry in the industrial structure increased to 30 percent.

Over the 10 months of this year, there has been an increase in the manufacturing industry by 24 percent, in agriculture - by 2.6 percent, in the volume of construction work - by 21.2 percent, in housing construction - by 16.7 percent, in trade - by 4.3 percent, in transport and logistics - by 8.8 percent.

In addition, growth was also recorded in the volume of investments in fixed capital - by 27.7 percent, including in private investments - an increase of 34.6 percent.

Also in 2024, 10 projects worth 27.1 billion tenge (about $59 million) will be implemented in the region.