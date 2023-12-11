Turkmenistan And UAE Aim To Double Trade Turnover In Coming Years

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 11. Turkmenistan and the UAE aim to double trade turnover in the coming
years, Trend reports.
This was stated by the UAE Ambassador to Ashgabat, Ahmed Al
Hameli, noting that bilateral relations are experiencing a period
of unprecedented growth at all levels.
He noted that last year the volume of trade turnover reached
about $1.3 billion (excluding oil trade) with a growth rate of 49
percent.
Al Hameli stressed that the UAE holds the first position in
international competitiveness reports on 186 indicators and ranks
first in the Arab world on 508 indicators.
The ambassador was optimistic about the future of bilateral
relations, given the significant prospects for partnership between
the two countries, including the oil and gas industry.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan
and the UAE represents an important stage in diplomatic relations
and economic cooperation between the two countries. In recent
years, both sides have been striving to strengthen mutually
beneficial ties in various fields.
MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107568231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.