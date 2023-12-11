Turkmenistan And UAE Aim To Double Trade Turnover In Coming Years

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 11. Turkmenistan and the UAE aim to double trade turnover in the coming years, Trend reports.

This was stated by the UAE Ambassador to Ashgabat, Ahmed Al Hameli, noting that bilateral relations are experiencing a period of unprecedented growth at all levels.

He noted that last year the volume of trade turnover reached about $1.3 billion (excluding oil trade) with a growth rate of 49 percent.

Al Hameli stressed that the UAE holds the first position in international competitiveness reports on 186 indicators and ranks first in the Arab world on 508 indicators.

The ambassador was optimistic about the future of bilateral relations, given the significant prospects for partnership between the two countries, including the oil and gas industry.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE represents an important stage in diplomatic relations and economic cooperation between the two countries. In recent years, both sides have been striving to strengthen mutually beneficial ties in various fields.