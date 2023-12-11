Zelensky, Milei Discuss Preparations For Ukraine-Latin America Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the events dedicated to the inauguration of the newly elected President of the Argentine Republic, Javier Milei, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with him in Buenos Aires.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State thanked Javier Milei for the invitation and congratulated him on officially assuming the office of the President of Argentina.

“In times of war, it is challenging to find time and travel halfway around the globe. But we heard you, your signals in the Parliament and your personal energy in support of Ukraine, our people who are fighting against Russian aggression,” Zelensky said.

He expressed confidence that Ukraine and Argentina, the people of both countries, can have a great common future. The President of Ukraine noted that the Argentine people highly value freedom, which is exactly what Ukrainians are fighting for today.

The Head of State told the President of Argentina about the process of implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. He invited Argentina to take part in the fourth meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors on the implementation of the Peace Formula in January 2024 and in the preparation of the inaugural Global Peace Summit.

“The parties also discussed the next steps in the preparation of the Ukraine – Latin America summit, which will open a new chapter in Ukraine's relations with the region,” the Office of the President of Ukraine added.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the development of bilateral cooperation in a number of areas.

A reminder that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Argentine Republic on December 10, 2023.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine