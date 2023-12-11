Taiwan Records Approach Of Chinese Air, Sea Forces, Including 12 Aircraft, Seven Warships

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Taiwan has reported the approach of 12 Chinese People's
Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army
Navy (PLAN) warships in the region adjacent to the island, Taiwan's
defense department said in a statement, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
According to it, four aircraft entered the island's air defense
identification zone to the southwest of the island. The aircraft
were a Y-8 plane and three J-16 fighter jets.
Taiwan's army responded with aircraft, ships and land-based
anti-aircraft missile systems to monitor the targets, the statement
said.
Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949,
when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek
(1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War.
Official Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People's
Republic of China and urges foreign countries to comply with the
'one-China' policy.
