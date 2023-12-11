Middle East Reassurance On State Of US-China Rivalry

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Which has been the most important geopolitical event over the past month:



the war between Hamas and Israel, which has killed thousands of people, devastated Gaza and brought fears of the war widening to include Iran; or the meeting in San Francisco on November 15th between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping, at which the two leaders signaled a thaw in US-China relations and agreed to resume military-to-military communications?

The answer, of course, is that both are extremely important. But the reason for asking the question is that there is a connection between the two. The Biden-Xi meeting could be dismissed as consisting of just a photo opportunity and some minor agreements – but that would be to miss the point. It was actually quite significant for what it indicated about the state of great-power rivalry.

The war in the Middle East is terrifying and tragic. Fears that it might become even more so have arisen first from the danger of neighboring countries becoming drawn in, but more crucially from a belief that, at a time of intense great-power rivalry, it could become in the interests of one of the rivals – in this case, China or its strategic partner, Russia – to spray more fuel on to the flames of war in order to weaken and discredit America and thereby gain an advantage.

The idea is plausible, on the surface. Iran, Israel's greatest and most determined foe, has recently become closer to Russia by supplying it with weapons for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rather as North Korea has also done.

China has cultivated warm ties with Iran too, using them earlier this year to help broker a resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Russia would like the West to become so distracted by the Middle Eastern war that it reduces its military and financial support for Ukraine.

It has therefore not been unreasonable to wonder whether this China-Russia-Iran grouping might see a way to benefit from the war in Gaza, especially as Iran is the main provider of weapons and finance to Hamas, the militant group that since 2005 has acted as the de facto government of Gaza and that, on October 7, committed a deadly attack on Israeli citizens.