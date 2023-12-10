Expo 2023 Doha Marks Senegal National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha celebrated the National Day of the Republic of Senegal in the presence of President of the Republic of Senegal HE Macky Sall, who is visiting the country.

HE the Senegalese President and the accompanying delegation visited the Qatari and Senegalese pavilions in the International Zone of the exhibition, and toured the facilities and events presented by Expo.

President Sall was accompanied by Minister of Municipality HE Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, who is also the Chairman of the National Committee for Expo; Minister of Labor HE Dr Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri and Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, along with a number of Their Excellencies ministers and members of the delegation accompanying HE the President and senior officials.

The Senegal Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha showcases significant exhibits that highlight Senegal's projects, achievements, visions, and ideas. It also presents the arts, traditions, and creativity of the Senegalese people, reflecting the country's past, present, and ambitious future.

The pavilion showcases the rich biodiversity of Senegal, including its vast areas, parks, and protected regions that wildlife enthusiasts can explore up close.

Visitors can also explore a wide range of souvenirs, paintings, leather goods, and intricately carved wooden artifacts that attract crowds with their beauty and diverse representation of authentic African culture.