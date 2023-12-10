Water Minister Urges Global Action To Address Water Woes Resulting From Climate Change

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud on Sunday called for enhancing global cooperation and coordination to address the impact of climate changed on the water sector.

Abu Soud made his remarks during his participation in multiple sessions at COP28 in Dubai, where over 40 water and environment ministers, alongside representatives from the UN and several international and financial organisations convened, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday, citing a ministry statement.



The minister highlighted the unprecedented water challenges facing the world, particularly the Arab region, and the adverse effects of changing rainfall patterns, leading to migrations, significance demographic shifts and water scarcity, which all contribute to food insecurity.

He added that Jordan is among the most affected countries by climate change and conflicts, noting that the Kingdom seeks to reach a better management for the available water resources by providing technological and innovative solutions.



Abu Soud reiterated the importance of addressing global water issues, which have become a tangible threat to social and food security and called for“integrated” national climate plans to address them.



The minister, during his participation in an interactive session on Egypt's water adaptation and capacity initiative, attended by several European and African ministers and representatives of international organisations, shared Jordan's experience in enhancing water resources through the promotion of water harvesting.

During a session by the World Bank Group's Country Climate and Development Reports, the minister highlighted the“sharp decline of water share per capita to less than 61 cubic metres per year”, citing population growth, refugee influxes and the imperative need to secure water for all uses.

He also said that His Majesty King Abdullah has previously called for speeding up procedures to implement sustainable water projects, noting that the Kingdom has carried out the Disi project to secure 100 million cubic feet of water annually, yet the Syrian refugee influx has exacerbated challenges.