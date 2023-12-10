(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Olympus Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Three Consecutive Years

TOKYO, Dec 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), both among the most globally recognized corporate sustainability indices. Olympus has been named to the DJSI World for three consecutive years and DJSI Asia Pacific for five.







The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are corporate sustainability evaluation indices for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment. Jointly developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the DJSI tracks the financial performances of leading companies according to ESG criteria. These indices are updated annually to include companies with excellent corporate sustainability practices.

In 2023, 321 companies were selected as DJSI World members from approximately 2,500 companies worldwide in 62 industry sectors, and 156 companies were selected as DJSI Asia Pacific members from approximately 600 companies assessed in the region. Olympus is one of only 7 out of 76 companies to have been included in the DJSI World Health Care Equipment & Supplies sector. In addition to "Human Rights," "Health Outcome Contribution," and "Environmental Policy & Management Systems," Olympus was recognized this year with improved scores in the areas of "Talent Attraction & Retention" through enhanced employee support programs, and "Corporate Governance" with an increased ratio of female directors.

In addition to the DJSI World and Asia Pacific, Olympus was also named to the FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index.

Comment from Yasuo Takeuchi, Olympus Director, Representative Executive Officer, and Executive Chairman and ESG Officer:

"Olympus has incorporated the concept of ESG into our corporate strategy toward the realization of Our Purpose of "making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling" and is actively developing various initiatives. We are very pleased to have been selected by DJSI World for the third consecutive year, as we consider this a recognition of our efforts. Olympus will continue to deliver innovations that only we can create and contribute to helping our stakeholders, including our employees, solve challenges."

ESG Initiatives

For more information on Olympus' ESG initiatives, please refer to its and the Sustainability page on its website.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit

and follow our global X account:

@Olympus_Corp .

